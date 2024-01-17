Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile



Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

