Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Up to $85.21

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.21, but opened at $88.64. Masonite International shares last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 495,480 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

