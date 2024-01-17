Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Position Lifted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Matrix Service worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

