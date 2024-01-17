Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Maximus by 68.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 36.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,337. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

