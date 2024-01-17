McAdam LLC Acquires 619 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

