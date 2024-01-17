McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHB opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

