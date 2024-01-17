McAdam LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.