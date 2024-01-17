McAdam LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cintas by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 229.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $588.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $567.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.