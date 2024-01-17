McAdam LLC Purchases 56 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

