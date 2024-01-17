McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 7,155 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.