McAdam LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.03.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.