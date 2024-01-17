McAdam LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.