McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $489.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $489.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $488.50 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $489.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.