Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $513.25

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.25 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 585.20 ($7.45). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 582.60 ($7.41), with a volume of 1,096,121 shares trading hands.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 548.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.78. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin Dowley bought 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £7,537.64 ($9,591.09). In related news, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 7,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £38,775 ($49,338.34). Also, insider Justin Dowley purchased 1,628 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £7,537.64 ($9,591.09). 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.