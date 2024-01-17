Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

