Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Trading Up 2.3% Following Earnings Beat

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 13,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 57,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $608.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

