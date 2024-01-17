Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.02. 1,890,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

