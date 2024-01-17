Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

