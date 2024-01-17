Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 26.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $377.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.55. The stock has a market cap of $944.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,989 shares of company stock worth $257,811,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

