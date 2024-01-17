Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $377.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,989 shares of company stock worth $257,811,576. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

