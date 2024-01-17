Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.82 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00006620 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $62.86 million and approximately $251,299.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,867,070 coins and its circulating supply is 22,278,740 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,867,102 with 22,278,772 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.89096087 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $267,232.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.