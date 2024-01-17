MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after acquiring an additional 452,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MET opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.