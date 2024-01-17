Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.45% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $108,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Shares of MTD traded down $21.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,162.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,902. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

