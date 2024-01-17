Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

MXC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.