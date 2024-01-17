MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Raymond James decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MFA Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.