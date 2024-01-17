MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Raymond James decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
MFA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
MFA Financial stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
