MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.52. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 213,769 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

MINISO Group last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,183 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 425.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,040,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 842,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile



MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

