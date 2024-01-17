Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 322,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 6,017,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 357,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,168,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 98,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

