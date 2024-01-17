Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VB opened at $205.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

