Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $114.86 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $114,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

