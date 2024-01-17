Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $166.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 3.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $166,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

