Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $39.98 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,888 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

