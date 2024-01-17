Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.87 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,870,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

