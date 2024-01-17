Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $22.04 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,040,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

