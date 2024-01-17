Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $81.77 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 901,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,771,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

