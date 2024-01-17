Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after buying an additional 430,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after buying an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.4% during the third quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 151,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,433,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $173.49 and a 12-month high of $218.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

