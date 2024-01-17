Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 2.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

