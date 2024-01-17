Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

