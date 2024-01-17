Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 295,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.9% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

