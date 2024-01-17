Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 1,708 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

