Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 434 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,548,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,385,000 after acquiring an additional 269,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 922,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 722,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

