Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

