Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $373.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $378.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.