Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

