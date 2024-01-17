Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

