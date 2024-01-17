Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $1.82 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.32% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCG opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.