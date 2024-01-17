Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $2.47 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 708,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter.

ILCG stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $68.44.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

