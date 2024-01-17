Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 1,176 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 3.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.