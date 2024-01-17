Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 4,763 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 338,473 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,004,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

