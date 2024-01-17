Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 661 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

