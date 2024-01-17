Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNST. Bank of America reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 57,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

